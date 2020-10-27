Amarillo Public Library delays opening, closes early due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library has announced that all locations will open at 10 a.m. and will close early at 6 p.m. today and tomorrow, due to the weather.

Randall County has cancelled early voting today at the Southwest Branch Library.

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: