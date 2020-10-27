Amarillo Public Library delays opening, closes early due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library has announced that all locations will open at 10 a.m. and will close early at 6 p.m. today and tomorrow, due to the weather.
Randall County has cancelled early voting today at the Southwest Branch Library.
More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
