AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library recently announced that it was selected to participate in the “Stories of Exile” discussion group project, beginning on Sept. 14 at the Downtown Library. The project, created by the Yiddish Book Center, “encourages teens and adults to think about experiences of displacement, migration, and diaspora,” officials noted.

The APL, according to officials, was one of 30 libraries selected for the project which will use Yiddish literature in translation to explore questions of “homelands, journeys, identity and belonging.” Participants will compare three different works, written in Yiddish in the early and mid-20th century, to English stories by contemporary writers.

Cynthia Hunt, program specialist, will lead the discussion group along with a virtual discussion group which will give Region 16 educators CE credit, officials detailed.

“Stories of Exile was a highly competitive process, and the Yiddish Book Center considered a lot of factors in choosing libraries to participate,” Amanda Barrera, director of library services, added while highlighting APL’s community value. “APL’s selection is a reflection of the great work of all our staff across all five libraries.”

In addition, APL received several copies of four books for all the members of the book club along with access to downloadable discussion guides and programming resources. Stories of Exile will run from September to December and the book discussion group will meet on selected Thursdays at the Downtown Library.

The discussion group doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the discussion will begin at 6 p.m. on the following dates with the following book titles:

Sept. 14: On the Landing: Stories by Yenta Mash, translated by Ellen Cassedy;

Oct. 19: In the Land of the Postscript: The Complete Short Stories Chava Rosenfarb, translated by Goldie Morgentaler;

Nov. 16: The Displaced: Refugee Writers on Refugee Lives, edited by Viet Thanh Nguyen; and

Dec. 14: The Glatstein Chronicles by Jacob Glatstein, edited by Ruth Wisse, translated by Maier Deshell & Norbert Guterman.

Additional events are set to take place at the APL as it went on to receive support for Stories of Exile from the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission.

The following Autumn programs will open at 5:15 p.m. and will begin at 5:45 p.m.:

Sept. 21: The Quiet Menace: Antisemitism and the Cast of Silence presented by West Texas A&M University History Instructor Courtney Crowley;

Oct. 17: Genocide Unmasked: Naming the Crimes, Seeing the Faces presented by Dr. J.E. Wolfson, State Coordinator of Education for the THGAAC;

Nov. 9: The Refugee of Amarillo presented by Crystal Pennington of The Refugee Language Project; and

(TBD) in December: A Bridge of Books Screening and virtual field trip to The Yiddish Book Center.

For more information on upcoming APL events visit amarillolibrary.org.