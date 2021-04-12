Amarillo Public Library April book sale to go virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library has announced that its April book sale will be virtual.

You can view the books up for sale here.

Said the Library, “One thing you will notice that is different this time is that Kids’ Nonfiction is grouped with adult nonfiction by category. That is—kids books about animals are with all the other animal photos; kids books about sports are with the other sports and games photos. Hopefully, that will make it easier for you to find what you’re looking for!”

“As a reminder, when you see media or a book you’d like to buy, send an email to Stacy.Clopton@amarillolibrary.org. Pro tip: let us know if you’re only sending one email—or if you’ve sent several, let us know when you’ve sent your last one. That way we will know it’s safe to contact you once all your materials have been pulled. “

Once your order is complete, the Library said that it will send an email letting you know it’s safe to pick up your books at the Downtown Library. “Past experience has taught us that it takes several days to fill all the orders, so don’t panic if you don’t hear from us right away.”

Said the Amarillo Public Library, “happy hunting!”