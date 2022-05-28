AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Public Library announced their summer reading club “Oceans of Possibilities” for kids ranging from kindergarten to 8th grade. Sign up for the club begins on June 1. There is no cost to participate.

The Library said to participate, kids are required to read at least 15 minutes a day for 30 days to earn a brand-new book or friends of the Amarillo Public Library Book Sale voucher. Participants could receive a calendar when they sign up.

The Library states that there are many benefits to summer reading, including:

Prevention of reading loss and an increase in learning gains

Out performance of non-participants on tests across all measures and grades (K-8)

Increased benefits from repetition

The Library also announced the “Rubber Ducky Club” for kids ages birth to 3-years-old. Participants will receive a rubber ducky of their choice when they sign up, as well as an early literacy log of activities for children and caregivers to do each week of the program. Participants can choose any six of the early literacy challenges to earn their prize of a brand-new book.

For more information on the Amarillo Public Library summer reading club, visit here.