AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Public Library and Amarillo Little Theater have announced a new partnership allowing Amarillo Public Library cardholders to see ALT shows for free.

Amarillo Public Library and Amarillo Little Theater kicked off the partnership with cardholders being able to check out tickets to the ALT show Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. ALT provided 20 tickets to library cardholders to see the performance.

“It’s like our community passes in that it offers people the opportunity to go to a great event put on one by one of Amarillo’s amazing organizations without paying for it. It’s like our seed library in that when you check out the tickets, you don’t bring them back,” said library coordinator of PR and programming Stacy Clopton. “You just go, and you use them at the Amarillo Little Theater.”

Clopton said this partnership allows people to witness everything that ALT is doing this season.

“Cardholders can check out a maximum of four tickets at a time, and they can check out tickets every other month. We put those restrictions in place hoping that we can spread out the benefit to as many cardholders as possible,” said Clopton.

Jason Crespin, ALT’s Managing Artistic Director, said that although ALT has been here for 96 years, some people don’t know about ALT, and he hopes this partnership can change that.

“I’m very excited this season is our 96th season here at ALT. And we decided that we really wanted to get our theater into more community, more people of our community. And we wanted to partner of course with the Amarillo Public Library,” said Crespin. “This show, in fact, it’s a perfect show to do.”

Crespin added that the best golden ticket that anyone can have is a library card.

“So, my hope is that we have more people come experience live theater who have never been. Maybe some of those people will come and go, oh my gosh, I want to be a part of this. Maybe they’ll audition for the next show,” said Crespin. “So, my hope is that we just, you know, kind of branch out and reach out to more people in our community.”

You can find more about ALT’s upcoming shows here.

You can also see when tickets will be able to check out on Amarillo Public Library’s Facebook.