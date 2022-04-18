AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library announced that cardholders may now check out mobile hotspots from all five library locations.

According to library officials, each location will have 10 mobile hotspots available, with nine per location able to be placed on hold and checked out for the standard two-week borrowing period. The hotspots will be eligible for renewal as long as there are no holds waiting, but extended checkouts will not be permitted.

Meanwhile, the last of the ten hotspots will be a “Lucky Duck” only allowed to be checked out for five days. Amanda Barrera, Director of Library Services, said that the idea behind the concept was that a patron visiting the library will need to ask if the Lucky Duck hotspot is available. If it happens to be open, said Barrera, they are the Lucky Duck.

“We expect the hotspots to be popular so it’s possible most will have multiple holds,” said Barrera, “Our hope is that these extra hotspots will give patrons a chance to check out a hotspot even when most are already checked out or on hold.”

The library said that patrons checking out a hotspot will need to sign an agreement acknowledging responsibility for returning the device in good condition and upon returning their hotspot, patrons must hand it to a library staff member to verify that all components are accounted for. Anyone returning a hotspot via a book return will have a $25 charge added to their record.

Further, the library said that devices that are returned in late will accrue an overdue fine of $1 per day and service to overdue devices will be disabled. Barrera said that fines and late fees are necessary to protect the devices and make them available to other patrons.

“Our procedures will also protect our patrons, and our hope is that we never have to charge anyone a late fee for these devices,” said Barrera, “We encourage patrons to sign up for our free Library Elf service to avoid misunderstandings about due dates.”

The library said that funding for the hotspots came from the Emergency Connectivity Fund program passed by Congress as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, which allowed libraries to purchase connected devices and broadband internet connections for offsite use by library patrons who otherwise might not have internet access. The APL’s devices were secured through an application filed by the Harrington Library Consortium on behalf of interested member libraries.