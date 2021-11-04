Amarillo public housing authority looking for landlords for Housing Choice Voucher program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public housing authority recently announced the details for its Housing Choice Voucher program, formerly known as the Section Eight or HUD Housing program. City officials are looking for landlords across Amarillo to participate in the program.

According to a news release, the benefits for landlords participating in the program include the following:

A consistent monthly income from guaranteed rental payments;

A reduced vacancy rate;

Free advertising which reaches individuals who are looking for housing;

Tenants will undergo a background screening from the Amarillo Public Housing Authority;

Tenants will stay in the unit for an average of 6.6 years.

For more information, individuals are asked to contact the city of Amarillo’s Public Housing Authority Housing Manager Nina Martinez at 806-378-3098 or by email at Nina.martinez@amarillo.gov.