AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fall brings cooler weather but marks the return of the flu and other illnesses. Amarillo Public Health said that Amarillo residents can take comfort in the availability of vaccines and treatments for the main viruses this season, including seasonal influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID.

According to APH, the flu is a contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat, and sometimes lungs. The flu can cause mild to severe illness and, at times, can lead to death.

APH said the best way to prevent the flu is to get the flu vaccine yearly.

According to APH, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that people are most contagious during the first three to four days after being infected with the influenza virus.

Although anyone can get the flu, APH gave a list of people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick:

People 65 years and older

People of any age with specific chronic medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease

Those who are pregnant

Children younger than five years old, especially those under two

On average, 26.8 million Americans get the flu every year. Fortunately, there are measures that can both prevent and reduce the severity of flu-related illnesses, which reduces the need for medical treatment and hospitalization.

APH detailed that the Flu vaccines work by activating the body’s immune response, which can reduce the risk of severe flu-related illness by 40% to 60%.

APH said it strongly encourages all residents ages six months and older to get vaccinated by the end of October and to consult with local healthcare providers or pharmacies to determine vaccine availability.

According to the press release, the CDC affirmed that people can receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the same appointment.

APH provided the community with a list of preventative practices to help slow the spread of germs, which include:

Staying away from people who are sick

Covering mouth and nose when sneezing

Washing hands frequently