Amarillo Public Health resumes civic center vaccine clinic on Wednesdays, Thursdays; Continues weekly mobile vaccine clinics

See the the civic center and mobile clinic schedule below

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department has released its most recent vaccine distribution totals.

During Wednesday’s bi-weekly coronavirus briefing, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said APH has given 128,612 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 73,489 of that has been first doses, and 55,123 has been the second round.

The City of Amarillo also launched mobile vaccine clinics to help make the vaccine available to more people.

“The City of Amarillo is committed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of every interested citizen, and to making it as easy as possible,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The mobile clinics show the city`s continued flexibility in adapting to the needs of the community. By moving into the communities, we are eliminating yet another barrier to the vaccines. If they can`t come to us for any reason, we’re coming to them.”

The first mobile clinic was at the Warford Activity Center. Stoughton said 241 people came out to get vaccinated.

“It was a huge success,” said Stoughton. “[We] could not be more pleased with the turnout. So thank you to everyone who came, thank you to the community and thanks to the staff at the Warford.”

APH had announced that as of Monday, April 26, the Amarillo Civic Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic would not be open Wednesday, and Thursday would be for the mobile vaccine clinic.

That has now changed.

“Since we still had a number of people who came to the civic center expecting us to be open last Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to stay open at the Civic Center,” Stoughton said at the COVID-19 briefing.

Stoughton said they came to this decision to help take more care of the community.

“We’re also going to do our mobile clinics, and so now we have the capacity to split our team so that we can serve at our walk-in clinic at the civic center, but also offer the mobile clinics,” said Stoughton.

As of May 6, the clinic locations and hours of operation are:

Monday : Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday : Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursdays : Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile Vaccination Clinic: May 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. : El Alamo Community Center (1502 S Cleveland Street) May 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Eastridge Baptist Church (1300 Evergreen Street, Amarillo, TX 79107) May 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m .: Southwest Amarillo Public Library(6801 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109) May 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m .: Warford Activity Center (1330 NW 18th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79107) June 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. : El Alamo Community Center (1502 S Cleveland Street) June 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Eastridge Baptist Church (1300 Evergreen Street, Amarillo, TX 79107) June 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Southwest Amarillo Public Library(6801 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109)

Friday : Civic Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

: Civic Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: (first and second Saturdays of the month) Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In Texas, all adults are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. APH currently administers the Moderna vaccine which requires the recipient to be 18 years of age and older.

Do not forget to check vaccine availability before making your trip to the civic center’s vaccine clinic. You can click here to check availability.

There is no charge for the vaccine. Patients who are allergic to a component of the vaccine, had any vaccine in the past 14 days, or had a monoclonal infusion in the past 90 days are ineligible for the vaccine.

If you plan to visit the civic center to get vaccinated, you are asked to use Entrance 2 (Buchanan and 4th Street).

Amarillo City Transit offers free rides to the Amarillo Civic Center. Residents can call (806) 378- 3095 to schedule a ride.

Watch the video below for a walkthrough of the civic center vaccine clinic so you know what to expect with your visit.:

*Note: The video refers to use Entrance 3, this has now been changed to Entrance 2.