AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department recently released two report cards that cover the status of both COVID-19 and flu within Potter and Randall counties.

COVID-19 Report Card

The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card late last week, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Jan. 12 COVID-19 Report Card, 21 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, three of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 547 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 414 total new cases from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 59 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 17% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 87,840 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,319 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,052;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 924;

Available staffed hospital beds: 236;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 142.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 439 10 Beaver 1,149 9 Briscoe 422 8 Carson 1,173 38 Castro 2,163 48 Childress 2,785 34 Cimarron 691 2 Collingsworth 552 16 Cottle 330 9 Curry 15,083 233 Dallam 1,780 44 Deaf Smith 4,350 118 Donley 494 26 Gray 4,379 133 Hall 992 24 Hardeman 567 21 Hansford 729 30 Hartley 1,051 3 Hemphill 1,205 8 Hutchinson 5,984 146 Lipscomb 588 17 Moore 4,039 115 Ochiltree 2,213 49 Oldham 338 6 Parmer 1,543 54 Potter 41,923 778 Quay 2,528 70 Randall 44,758 541 Roberts 160 2 Roosevelt 6,078 110 Sherman 377 16 Swisher 1,354 34 Texas 6,740 39 Union 929 20 Wheeler 1,014 25 TOTAL 160,900 2,836

Flu Report Card

In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties.

According to a Facebook post from the city’s public health department, this flu report is created from data voluntarily provided to the department by providers in Potter and Randall counties.

In the report card, officials from the public health department spread out the flu data on a weekly basis, from the week ending with Dec. 5, 2022 through Jan. 9. In that time period, officials reported 8,159 flu-related cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Week Ending Dec. 5, 2022

Flu A – 966

Flu B – 40

Influenza-like Illness (defined as a patient with a fever more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough and/or sore throat who is either not tested for flu or is negative on the result) – 1,123

Undifferentiated (testing did not differentiate between Flu A or B) – 0

Total – 2,129

Week Ending Dec. 12, 2022

Flu A –1,166

Flu B – 29

Influenza-like Illness – 916

Undifferentiated – 277

Total – 2,388

Week Ending Dec. 19, 2022

Flu A – 831

Flu B – 6

Influenza-like Illness – 822

Undifferentiated – 76

Total – 1,735

Week Ending Dec. 26, 2022

Flu A –237

Flu B – 12

Influenza-like Illness – 479

Undifferentiated – 0

Total – 728

Week Ending Jan. 3

Flu A – 260

Flu B – 18

Influenza-like Illness – 387

Undifferentiated – 2

Total – 667

Week Ending Jan. 9

Flu A – 88

Flu B – 6

Influenza-like Illness – 418

Undifferentiated – 0

Total – 512

Officials from the public health department encouraged Potter and Randall county residents to be up-to-date on their flu vaccine, which is recommended yearly for everyone six months and older. They also recommended individuals stay home if they are sick, wash their hands often, clean and disinfect objects and surfaces, and not touch their face with unwashed hands.

For more information, visit the city’s public health department’s website.