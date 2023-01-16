AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department recently released two report cards that cover the status of both COVID-19 and flu within Potter and Randall counties.

COVID-19 Report Card

The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card late last week, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Jan. 12 COVID-19 Report Card, 21 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, three of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 547 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 414 total new cases from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 59 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 17% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 87,840 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,319 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,052;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 924;
Available staffed hospital beds: 236;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 142.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43910
Beaver1,1499
Briscoe4228
Carson1,17338
Castro2,16348
Childress2,78534
Cimarron6912
Collingsworth55216
Cottle3309
Curry15,083233
Dallam1,78044
Deaf Smith4,350118
Donley49426
Gray4,379133
Hall99224
Hardeman56721
Hansford72930
Hartley1,0513
Hemphill1,2058
Hutchinson5,984146
Lipscomb58817
Moore4,039115
Ochiltree2,21349
Oldham3386
Parmer1,54354
Potter41,923778
Quay2,52870
Randall44,758541
Roberts1602
Roosevelt6,078110
Sherman37716
Swisher1,35434
Texas6,74039
Union92920
Wheeler1,01425
TOTAL160,9002,836

Flu Report Card

In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties.

According to a Facebook post from the city’s public health department, this flu report is created from data voluntarily provided to the department by providers in Potter and Randall counties.

In the report card, officials from the public health department spread out the flu data on a weekly basis, from the week ending with Dec. 5, 2022 through Jan. 9. In that time period, officials reported 8,159 flu-related cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Week Ending Dec. 5, 2022

  • Flu A – 966
  • Flu B – 40
  • Influenza-like Illness (defined as a patient with a fever more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough and/or sore throat who is either not tested for flu or is negative on the result) – 1,123
  • Undifferentiated (testing did not differentiate between Flu A or B) – 0
  • Total – 2,129

Week Ending Dec. 12, 2022

  • Flu A –1,166
  • Flu B – 29
  • Influenza-like Illness – 916
  • Undifferentiated – 277
  • Total – 2,388

Week Ending Dec. 19, 2022

  • Flu A – 831
  • Flu B – 6
  • Influenza-like Illness – 822
  • Undifferentiated – 76
  • Total – 1,735

Week Ending Dec. 26, 2022

  • Flu A –237
  • Flu B – 12
  • Influenza-like Illness – 479
  • Undifferentiated – 0
  • Total – 728

Week Ending Jan. 3

  • Flu A – 260
  • Flu B – 18
  • Influenza-like Illness – 387
  • Undifferentiated – 2
  • Total – 667

Week Ending Jan. 9

  • Flu A – 88
  • Flu B – 6
  • Influenza-like Illness – 418
  • Undifferentiated – 0
  • Total – 512

Officials from the public health department encouraged Potter and Randall county residents to be up-to-date on their flu vaccine, which is recommended yearly for everyone six months and older. They also recommended individuals stay home if they are sick, wash their hands often, clean and disinfect objects and surfaces, and not touch their face with unwashed hands.

For more information, visit the city’s public health department’s website.