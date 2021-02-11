Amarillo Public Health exhausts current supply of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, “The Amarillo Public Health has exhausted its current supply of FIRST DOSES of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Amarillo Civic Center walk-in clinic. The clinic is still distributing second doses.”

Availability and more information can be found at amarilloalerts.com/vaccine.

https://twitter.com/CityofAmarillo/status/1359928550934142985/photo/1