Amarillo Public Health exhausts current supply of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, “The Amarillo Public Health has exhausted its current supply of FIRST DOSES of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Amarillo Civic Center walk-in clinic. The clinic is still distributing second doses.”

Availability and more information can be found at amarilloalerts.com/vaccine.

https://twitter.com/CityofAmarillo/status/1359928550934142985/photo/1

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss