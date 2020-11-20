Amarillo Public Health Director named to ACC’s Top 20 Under 40

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced the Casie Stoughton, the public health director, has been named to the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce’s Top 20 Under 40.

The ACC’s Top 20 Under 40 distinction, according to the city, is earned by young professionals with leadership and excellence in their respective careers, and who prove their commitment to the Amarillo community by volunteering.

Stoughton was recently appointed to serve on a new State of Texas Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel by the Texas Commissioner of Health.

The city continues that Stoughton also volunteers or serves with a number of f community, state and national organizations including the Amarillo Continuum of Care Governance Board, Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition, Amarillo Area Suicide Review Team Presiding Officer, Texas Association of City and County Health Officials, National Association of City and County Health Officials, Head Start Health Advisory Committee, Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition and Panhandle Child Fatality Review Team.

“This is a deserving recognition and honor for Casie,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “Casie exhibits the talent and leadership needed to guide a dedicated and effective public health department. Casie is tireless and truly cares about the Amarillo community.”

More information can be found through the City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.