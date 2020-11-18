Amarillo Public Health Director appointed to serve on state vaccine allocation panel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton has been appointed by the Texas Commissioner of Health to serve on a new State of Texas Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP), according to a Facebook post by Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Mayor Nelson said the panel will develop and apply guidelines in their recommendation some of those including:

Equitable distribution across urban and rural communities.

Consideration of application of ACIP guidance for vulnerable populations.

“Casie has shown wise and steady leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am thankful for the excellence in which she continues to lead Amarillo’s response. She will represent the Panhandle well as an asset to the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, and the City will benefit from having a seat at the state table on this issue,” said Mayor Nelson.