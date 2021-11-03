Amarillo Public Health Dept. ready to give kids vaccines following CDC approval

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — School-aged kids are now entering the spotlight as the CDC gave a final thumbs-up late Tuesday for the Pfizer vaccine to be cleared for use in kids as young as 5 years old.

Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said the department has received a lot of phone calls Wednesday from parents, asking when the vaccine would be available.

“I know that there is some demand,” said Stoughton. “We’re really hopeful for that and thankful for that.”

There is good news for those parents. Stoughton said those pediatric Pfizer doses are ready at the public health department.

“[We] want families to know that the vaccine is available,” said Stoughton. “[if] there’s others that have questions, and you know, their pediatrician is a great resource to ask questions of, we’re happy to answer any questions that families have.”

You can find the times the public health department is open for vaccinations, and how to make an appointment there by clicking here.

The Amarillo Public Health Authority, Dr. Todd Bell, said there is 90% efficacy in decreasing the risk of kids getting infections from the virus.

He said this is approval is a big step because you have to look at the number of opportunities kids have to transmit a virus within a typical school day.

“We do know that getting the kids vaccinated is an important part of what we need to do to be able to decrease the overall risk to the community at large. Just like getting adults vaccinated is an important part of that, as well,” said Dr. Bell.

As for side effects, Dr. Bell said kids in the trials had the same kind of side effects they have seen in adults. He said they will start to feel symptoms around two days after the shot, but those should subside within two days.

Thousands of pediatricians pre-ordered doses, and Pfizer began shipments soon after the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Friday to authorize emergency use. Pfizer said it expects to make 19,000 shipments totaling about 11 million doses in coming, and millions more will be available to order on a weekly basis.

Authorities said they expect a smooth rollout, unlike the chaos that plagued the national one for adults nearly a year ago.