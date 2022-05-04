AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) announced they will open a new location on May 16, located at 850 Martin Rd.

According to an APHD press release, the new building is a remodeled clinical facility and will help them with their health needs due to more physical space. APHD said they have outgrown their current location at 1000 Martin Road.

“Additional space was our main need,” Stoughton said. “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, our team

was out of space. With the addition of staff (some related to COVID and some not), the new

building is critical.”

The move to a remodeled building includes several changes :

The new building will consist of 17,061 square feet compared to the old building with 11,632 square feet.

The renovation of an existing building saves money. The new building cost about $120 per square foot for renovation. The construction of a new building would have been double that amount per square foot.

No city funds were used for the $1.9 million renovation project. APHD utilized funding from a state-administered program, which was approved by Amarillo City Council.

APHD will keep the building at 1000 Martin Road for non-clinical services.

Close 40 APHD employees will office in the new building.

There will be 24 patient rooms, including a nurses’ station and laboratory space.

“We were really fortunate to have a building right next to our old location that meets our needs as APHD continues to grow in the future,” said City of Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. “We had simply run out of space at the old building.”