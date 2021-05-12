The City of Amarillo will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 beginning May 13

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the Amarillo Public Health Department will offer the Pfizer vaccine beginning on Thursday, May 13, for children aged 12 to 17 at the Civic Center Vaccination Clinic.

The CDC APIC voted to back the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 on Wednesday, May 12.

The city said the APHD will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 to 17 years-old only.

For individuals 18 and older the Moderna vaccine will be administered.