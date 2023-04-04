AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Health Department recently released details for its upcoming Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair.

According to a news release from the department, the Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 15 at the Southwest Church of Christ, located at the intersection of 45th and Cornell.

The release said that the fair, which is free and open to the public, will provide various resources, including healthcare testing, education, assistance with finances and government program navigation, to the community. The event will also feature food trucks, bounce houses, door prizes and giveaways. Officials said that the department will also provide an on-site vaccination clinic at the event.

The organizations expected to participate in the fair, according to the release, include:

2-1-1

Amarillo Area CASA

Amarillo Better Birth Initiative

Amarillo College Dental Hygiene Program

Amarillo Public Health

Breast Center of Excellence

American Red Cross

Caprock Home Health

City Federal Credit Union

Coalition of Health Services: Texas Home Visiting

Contagion Athletics

Daravida Family Chiropractic & Wellness

Edward Jones – Chantel Perales

Family Support Services

Get FIT

Haven Health Clinics

High Plains Food Bank

Limitless Achievements, Inc.

Opportunity School

Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

Panhandle Breast Health

Panhandle Community Services

Region 16 Head Start

Smile Big Texas

Texas STAR Medicaid Plan

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Texas Workforce Solutions

Tobacco Free Amarillo

Vexus Fiber

West Texas Medicare Group

For more information about the event, individuals are asked to call the department at 806-378-6300.