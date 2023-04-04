AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Health Department recently released details for its upcoming Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair.
According to a news release from the department, the Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 15 at the Southwest Church of Christ, located at the intersection of 45th and Cornell.
The release said that the fair, which is free and open to the public, will provide various resources, including healthcare testing, education, assistance with finances and government program navigation, to the community. The event will also feature food trucks, bounce houses, door prizes and giveaways. Officials said that the department will also provide an on-site vaccination clinic at the event.
The organizations expected to participate in the fair, according to the release, include:
- 2-1-1
- Amarillo Area CASA
- Amarillo Better Birth Initiative
- Amarillo College Dental Hygiene Program
- Amarillo Public Health
- Breast Center of Excellence
- American Red Cross
- Caprock Home Health
- City Federal Credit Union
- Coalition of Health Services: Texas Home Visiting
- Contagion Athletics
- Daravida Family Chiropractic & Wellness
- Edward Jones – Chantel Perales
- Family Support Services
- Get FIT
- Haven Health Clinics
- High Plains Food Bank
- Limitless Achievements, Inc.
- Opportunity School
- Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance
- Panhandle Breast Health
- Panhandle Community Services
- Region 16 Head Start
- Smile Big Texas
- Texas STAR Medicaid Plan
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Workforce Solutions
- Tobacco Free Amarillo
- Vexus Fiber
- West Texas Medicare Group
For more information about the event, individuals are asked to call the department at 806-378-6300.
