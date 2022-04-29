AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health, its facilities will be closed from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13, as its operations move to a new clinic location at 850 Martin Road.

During the two-week period in which it will be closed, the department said that it will not be offering STD, immunization, or TB testing services. However, regular operations will resume on Monday, May 16. The department said that on that day, appointment scheduling will begin once more at 8 a.m.

For those in need of services during the time in which the department will be closed, other options around Amarillo include:

STD Testing Services:

Immunization Services:

Heal the City 609 S. Carolina 806-231-0364

Hillside Family Health Clinic 7130 Bell 806-373‐4010

South Park Pharmacy 5901 S. Bell STE C32 806-358‐2428

CVS Pharmacies

United Supermarkets Pharmacies

Walgreens Pharmacies

TB Testing Services:

COVID-19 vaccines, antibody infusions, and other treatment resources for the Amarillo area can also be found here.