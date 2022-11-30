AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties.

This comes as the city’s public health department continues to report daily COVID-19 numbers and a weekly COVID-19 report card, letting members of the community know how COVID-19 continues to impact the Amarillo area.

According to a Facebook post from the city’s public health department, this new flu report is created from data voluntarily provided to the department by providers in Potter and Randall counties.

In the report card, officials from the public health department spread out the flu data on a weekly basis, from Oct. 16 through Nov. 26. In that time period, officials reported 4,307 flu-related cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Oct. 16-22

Flu A – 15

Flu B – 30

Influenza-like Illness (defined as a patient with a fever more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough and/or sore throat who is either not tested for flu or is negative on the result) – 316

Undifferentiated (testing did not differentiate between Flu A or B) – 2

Total – 363

Oct. 23-29

Flu A – 47

Flu B – 31

Influenza-like Illness – 385

Total – 463

Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Flu A – 53

Flu B – 19

Influenza-like Illness – 367

Undifferentiated – 2

Total – 441

Nov. 6-12

Flu A – 80

Flu B – 28

Influenza-like Illness – 638

Undifferentiated – 15

Total – 761

Nov. 13-19

Flu A – 346

Flu B – 49

Influenza-like Illness – 905

Undifferentiated – 2

Total – 1,302

Nov. 20-26

Flu A – 487

Flu B – 31

Influenza-like Illness – 458

Undifferentiated – 1

Total – 977

Officials from the public health department encouraged Potter and Randall county residents to be up-to-date on their flu vaccine, which is recommended yearly for everyone six months and older. They also recommended individuals stay home if they are sick, wash their hands often, clean and disinfect objects and surfaces, and not touch their face with unwashed hands.

For more information, visit the city’s public health department’s website.