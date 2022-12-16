AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties.

This comes as the city’s public health department continues to report daily COVID-19 numbers and a weekly COVID-19 report card, letting members of the community know how COVID-19 continues to impact the Amarillo area.

According to a Facebook post from the city’s public health department, this flu report is created from data voluntarily provided to the department by providers in Potter and Randall counties.

In the report card, officials from the public health department spread out the flu data on a weekly basis, from the week ending with Nov. 7 through Dec. 12. In that time period, officials reported 8,576 flu-related cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Week Ending Nov. 7

Flu A – 80

Flu B – 28

Influenza-like Illness (defined as a patient with a fever more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough and/or sore throat who is either not tested for flu or is negative on the result) – 638

Undifferentiated (testing did not differentiate between Flu A or B) – 15

Total – 761

Week Ending Nov. 14

Flu A –346

Flu B – 49

Influenza-like Illness – 905

Undifferentiated –2

Total – 1,302

Week Ending Nov. 21

Flu A –495

Flu B – 31

Influenza-like Illness – 492

Undifferentiated – 1

Total – 1,019

Week Ending Nov. 28

Flu A –487

Flu B – 31

Influenza-like Illness – 458

Undifferentiated – 0

Total – 977

Week Ending Dec. 5

Flu A – 966

Flu B – 40

Influenza-like Illness – 1,123

Undifferentiated – 0

Total – 2,129

Week Ending Dec. 12

Flu A – 1,166

Flu B – 29

Influenza-like Illness – 916

Undifferentiated – 277

Total – 2,388

Officials from the public health department encouraged Potter and Randall county residents to be up-to-date on their flu vaccine, which is recommended yearly for everyone six months and older. They also recommended individuals stay home if they are sick, wash their hands often, clean and disinfect objects and surfaces, and not touch their face with unwashed hands.

For more information, visit the city’s public health department’s website.