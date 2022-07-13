AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is offering a free COVID vaccine clinic in downtown Amarillo, Friday.

The APH said it will be at the Golden Spread Electric Cooperative building at 10th and Fillmore on Friday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering first and second doses of the vaccine and boosters for eligible individuals.

The APH said no appointments will be necessary and walk-ins are available during open hours. Those who have received an initial booster do not need to bring their vaccine card but it is recommended said the APH.

The vaccine is recommended for individuals ages six months and up said the public health department. More information can be found here.