Amarillo Public Health Department exhausts supply of second COVID-19 vaccine doses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, “The Amarillo Public Health Department has exhausted its current supply of SECOND DOSES of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Amarillo Civic Center walk-in clinic.”
Availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more information, can be found at amarilloalerts.com.
