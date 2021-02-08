Amarillo Public Health Department exhausts supply of second COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, “The Amarillo Public Health Department has exhausted its current supply of SECOND DOSES of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Amarillo Civic Center walk-in clinic.”

Availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more information, can be found at amarilloalerts.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss