RSV, COVID, and the flu: Here’s what you need to know. (Getty)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reminded the community about vaccines and treatments that can help protect against major viruses expected to spread around with the beginning of autumn, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), seasonal influenza (flu) and COVID-19.

The APH said that the most immediate concern for the season will be RSV, which is highly contagious and affects people of all ages but is especially dangerous for young children and older adults. Although RSV tends to cause cold-like symptoms in infants and toddlers, it can also lead to severe problems like pneumonia and bronchiolitis, when the tiny air tubes in the lungs become swollen.

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants in the US, according to the CDC. The APH and CDC noted that RSV sends between 58,000 to 80,000 children under the age of five, mostly infants, to the hospital every year. RSV also causes between 60,000 and 160,000 hospitalizations of adults over the age of 65 in the US every year, and between 6,000 and 10,000 deaths.

However, the APH noted that there are effective tools to protect vulnerable populations, such as infants and the elderly, from severe illness or death due to RSV.

These risk mitigation tools included:

While RSV often appears earlier in the year compared to the flu, said APH, the department also encouraged community members to take advantage of any available vaccines to shield themselves and their loved ones, including from RSV, flu, and COVID-19.

This advisory also comes as Texas and 25 other states have seen significant upticks in hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 in the last few weeks. As the fall season arrives alongside school, extracurricular activities and other indoor events, medical experts have continued to advise following COVID-19 prevention and risk-minimizing strategies such as vaccination and masking.

The APH said that community members can continue to find local public health updates here.