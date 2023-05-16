(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday morning, experts from both local and international spheres will come together to celebrate the launch of the Amarillo Area Vaccine Champions, a coalition aiming to increase vaccination rates across the region.

According to the Amarillo Public Health Department, the event is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza, expected to mark the coalition’s beginning. It is also expected to feature keynote speaker Dr. Brian Southwell, Senior Director of Science in the Public Sphere, Center for Communication Science at Research Triangle Institute, International.

Southwell will share a presentation on “Combatting Health Misinformation,” according to the health department announcement. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Duke University and amass communications research professor teaching health behavior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

As phrased by organizers, the coalition is “a vital collaboration to increase vaccination rates to protect children and adults in the local area.”

Further information on the Amarillo Public Health Department and its services can be found on the agency’s website.