Amarillo Public Health Department announces nursing home, JBS COVID-19 numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department announced it has results on the mass testing at area nursing homes as well as the JBS plant in Cactus.

Director of Public Health, Casie Stoughton, announced roughly six percent of the more than 2,100 people tested in local nursing homes are positive for COVID-19, and that there is still 23% of the tests pending.

Stoughton did say 14 nursing homes were tested, and 10 of the 14 had positive COVID-19 tests identified.

Assisted living facilities and group homes seem to be the next groups that will be tested in the area.

“Our fire department and public health department have been proactive and have been asking assisted living and group homes if they would like to go ahead and be tested, many of those have said yes, and so we’re moving onto those types of facilities,” said Stoughton.

Stoughton also discussed the testing results at the JBS packing plant in Cactus, Texas on Friday, May 29, saying that they tested 821 JBS employees who live in Potter and Randall counties, and while a large percentage of tests are still pending, those that have come back are mostly negative.

“Testing at JBS is starting, those results are starting to return. We have a total of 821 people that were tested for Potter and Randall counties. 27% of those tests were negative, four percent were positive. 69% of the tests are still pending,” said Stoughton.

Stoughton did specify they only had the COVID-19 testing numbers of the workers from Potter and Randall counties at the JBS plant in Cactus.

