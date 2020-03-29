Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 Report Card shows 4 more confirmed cases in Potter and Randall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 report card for Sunday, March 29, showed four more confirmed cases in Amarillo.

The total number of cases reported to APH is is now at 18. Potter County now has five confirmed COVID-19 cases and, Randall County jumped up three cases from yesterday to six.

Total deaths reported to APH stands at one.

The Report card said that ten of those sick, remain in isolation at home. While one is in a medical facility. The age groups for those in the report card range from 20 to 80 plus years of age.







(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:50 p.m. on March 29, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Deaths Castro 8 0 Curry 3 0 Deaf Smith 2 0 Oldham 2 1 Potter 5 0 Roosevelt 1 0 Randall 6 0 Swisher 1 0 Texas 1 0







CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: