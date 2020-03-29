Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 Report Card shows 4 more confirmed cases in Potter and Randall

Local News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 report card for Sunday, March 29, showed four more confirmed cases in Amarillo.

The total number of cases reported to APH is is now at 18. Potter County now has five confirmed COVID-19 cases and, Randall County jumped up three cases from yesterday to six.

Total deaths reported to APH stands at one.

The Report card said that ten of those sick, remain in isolation at home. While one is in a medical facility. The age groups for those in the report card range from 20 to 80 plus years of age.



(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:50 p.m. on March 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed CasesDeaths
Castro80
Curry30
Deaf Smith20
Oldham21
Potter50
Roosevelt10
Randall60
Swisher10
Texas10



CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss