AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced that they will host “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Warford Activity Center, located at 1380 NW 18th Ave.

According to the Parks and Recreation Facebook Page, there will be pancakes, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, reindeer food making, and more.

The cost is $7 a person and $35 per family of 5 or more. To register, visit the City of Amarillo Special Events website.