AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that they are working an additional accident on Canyon Drive northbound. This comes after police released information on an accident on Canyon Drive, just north of the Washington Street Bridge.

According to a statement from the department, officials said that this second crash is on northbound Canyon Drive, north of 45th Street. Individuals are being asked to avoid the area until officers work the accidents and clear the road.

“We will notify everyone when the roadway is clear,” the department said in the release.