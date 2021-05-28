Amarillo Police working extra DWI patrols for holiday weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it will be working extra DWI patrols for the holiday weekend.

APD has received a STEP grant (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) from the Texas Department of Transportation to put more officers on the streets over the holiday weekend said APD.

Amarillo Police said starting Friday May 28 through Monday May 31, extra officers will be looking for intoxicated drivers, drivers violating the speed limit, anyone failing to wear a seatbelt, and other traffic laws.

According to APD, in 2021 there have been 9 fatal accidents with 11 deaths.

APD said there are several things that drivers can do to make sure they are safe on the roads: