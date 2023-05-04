AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are responding to an accident in downtown Amarillo.
According to a news release from the department, responders are at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Southeast 11th Avenue and South Pierce Street. Officials said that traffic lanes are being impacted.
“Please avoid the area or expect delays,” the release read.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
