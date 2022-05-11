AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on their continued work to reduce traffic crashes throughout the Texas Panhandle.

According to 2022 data from the department, the department has arrested 157 people for drunk driving since Jan. 1. The department has also issued 720 citations for people not wearing a seatbelt and 134 citations for children not being “restrained” in that same time period.

Officials with the department stressed that the three main reasons for fatal crashes are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and drunk driving. Officials also said that officers and motorcycle officers from the department are often stationed in areas where the most traffic crashes occur along with school zones to increase safety for children in the community.

“We are going to continue to do our part to reduce crashes and lower the number of people killed on our roads. But we need the help of everyone in Amarillo,” Martin Birkenfeld, the chief of the Amarillo Police Department, said in the release. “Please, slow down, wear your seatbelts, and never drive when you have been drinking. It is that simple.”



