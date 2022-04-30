AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse around 8:30 p.m.

According to APD, a man fired a gun multiple times into a car and woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man left in a pickup south from Texas Roadhouse.

Police said the between the man and woman relationship is unknown.

No one else was injured.

APD said if anyone has information on this incident, please call the Amarillo PD at 806-378-3038 or Crimestoppers at 374-4400. Or you can use the P3 tip app.

This is an ongoing story. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.