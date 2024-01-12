AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on the Thursday arrest of one woman in northwest Amarillo, during which the department said officers found more than one and a half pounds of cocaine.

According to the department, APD Neighborhood Police Unit officers joined officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office to investigate 37-year-old Susana Ibarra, and searched a home on Woodward Street connected to her.

The police department said that Ibarra was wanted on a charge of “possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia” after a previous search by the NPO unit. During the Thursday search of the home connected to Ibarra, the department said, officers allegedly found 1.74 pounds of cocaine.

Ibarra was arrested on the felony warrant charge, said police, and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The investigation was noted as ongoing.