AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a new scam that detectives have been made aware of in the Amarillo area.

According to a news release from the department, the scammer is sending text messages using what the department is calling “actual photos and crime numbers” from the Amarillo PD social media accounts and its website. With the information, the scammer is making threats to arrest individuals if they do not pay money for crimes they did not commit.

“The scammer is saying they are Amarillo officers and that the photo is of them, and the stats are their arrest numbers and crimes solved,” the release said “Amarillo Police will never text and threaten any citizen for money to pay for a crime. If you do receive any calls, texts, emails… threats, call your local law enforcement agency.”

Officials from the department are asking for individuals who this has happened to to call and make an online or phone report by calling 806-378-3038 or by visiting the Amarillo Police website.