Amarillo Police warns against potential scams during holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are urging citizens to be aware of potential scammers during the holiday season.

According to a news release, department officials stated that they have received “several phone calls” from citizens about being contacted by potential scammers, spoofing numbers from the city of Amarillo, Social Security, Xcel Energy and various law enforcement entities.

“Be aware that scammers can spoof any phone number and claim to be anyone they want,” the release states. “Spoofing has become a popular way for scammers to contact people. Spoofing is described as altering the phone number that shows up on a caller ID in order to masquerade as someone else. They can make it look like they are calling from any business or phone number that they choose.”

In the release, officials give specific examples for scams that they have seen, including some of the following:

The Social Security Administration will never demand immediate payment, require payment by cash, gift card or wire transfer, and threaten to suspend your social security number;

The Amarillo Police Department will not call to enforce any outstanding IRS taxes. The IRS will never call and demand immediate payment on owed taxes and will send a letter in the mail before contacting anyone.

Xcel Energy will send out a notice through the U.S. mail before power is shut off at a facility or at a residence. Xcel offers many options for payment.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Police Department’s website.