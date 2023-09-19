AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department wanted to warn residents of a scam that is using a real Amarillo Police officer’s name.

Amarillo Police officials said a city resident had received a message asking them to call back on a civil matter using the name of a real APD officer and leaving a callback number.

“This citizen did what we want everyone to do. She looked up the number to the Amarillo Police and called to verify. She talked to the Sergeant, who confirmed he did not call her, and she gave us this screenshot to share,” said Amarillo Police.

Via the Amarillo Police Department

APD offered tips to help avoid scams:

Do not answer calls from an unrecognized number, instead let it go to voicemail.

Verify information given by someone on the phone independently.

Disconnect a call and ask a trusted source.

If you are not sure about the source of call, contact Amarillo Police at 806-378-4257.

Check the Better Business Bureau scam tracker.