AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a scam has been making the rounds on social media that involves giving information on a serial killer or abductor.

According to APD, the photo and post are being shared from a fake profile on multiple social media platforms.

Via APD Via APD

“Please be mindful of sharing information meant to alarm or scare people. Confirm with APD or other local law enforcement agencies before doing so. We will confirm if it is true or be able to let you know if it is false. It is our civic responsibility to inform the public of these types of dangers,” said the Amarillo Police Department in a Nixle post.

Anyone with questions about the scam or other scams can call APD at 806-378-4257 or email the department at apdcrimeprev@amarillo.gov.