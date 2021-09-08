Amarillo Police urge residents to avoid ‘false information’ regarding recent drive-by shootings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As detectives with the Amarillo Police Department continue to investigate the numerous shooting incidents which recently occurred in the city, officials with the department said there have been no updates and no similar cases reported since Monday, according to a news release.

This comes after officials stated there has been false information spread over social media platforms about “further related shootings.” The department said it will release updated information as it becomes available.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle related to multiple drive-by shootings which have recently occurred in Amarillo. Victims in the incidents have described the suspect vehicle as a dark colored four-door sedan with bright headlights.

“Continue to follow the Amarillo Police Department social media platforms for the most up to date and accurate information,” the release said. “Please refrain from sharing false information.”

The department stated in the release that officers are on patrol still searching for the suspect. Detectives urge individuals with information on the incident to call the Amarillo Police Department or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Individuals can also give anonymous tips online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile application.