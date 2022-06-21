AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding a hostage situation that occurred Monday evening in north Amarillo which led to two arrests and the evacuation of multiple homes.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team responded to a barricaded subject at a home in the 1900 block of North Adams St. This comes after officers attempted to stop an alleged stolen car and a person from the car ran into the home. Officers said at the time that two women were inside the home.

According to a news release from the department released Tuesday morning, officials said that Potter County deputies, along with officers from the Amarillo Police Department encountered two people running from a stolen pickup truck around 7:02 p.m. Monday. One of the individuals, identified as 36-year-old Johnny Allen, was allegedly armed with a gun and broke into a house in the 1900 Block of North Adams St. The other individual, identified as 40-year-old Jerome Snyder, was located by police and was arrested.

Officials said the department’s Critical Incident Response Team was called out to the scene around 7:49 p.m. According to the release, officers learned that there were two women inside the home where Allen had entered. Allen allegedly refused to come out of the house and would not allow the women to leave.

According to the release, negotiators were able to establish communication with Allen as well as one of the women inside the house. After a few hours, Allen agreed to come out, but then allegedly tried to steal a car from the home and escape from the garage. A SWAT team then entered the home and stopped Allen.

Allen was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon/Public Servant, two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon as well as Evading Arrest. According to the release, Snyder was booked into the Potter County Jail for Evading. The two women inside the house were not injured.

“Several residents nearby had to leave their homes for safety during this incident,” the release said. “The Amarillo Police Department would like to thank the neighbors, friends and family for their patience and cooperation while this incident was being worked. We are also thankful for the bravery and poise displayed by the victims of this inexcusable crime.”

Officials from the department’s violent crimes unit continue to investigate the incident.