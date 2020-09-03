Amarillo Police unveil improvements made at the department through 2016 proposition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $5 million invested in the Amarillo Police Department, and one of the biggest improvements was revealed Wednesday.

The police department unveiled the seventh floor. This is part of proposition two that was passed by voters in 2016.

The money went to build new parking areas, enhance security walls and the security system, and the seventh floor will house some officers who previously did not have a place to do their work.

“The police department has grown over the years and we need to fund that growth with expanded office space to support what they’re doing as well as the additional facilities, the extra parking, and the evidence facilities as well,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

The Amarillo City Council approved an acceleration of the timelines. This helped to control cost and allowed the projects to be done two years ahead of schedule.

More from MyHighPlains.com: