AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced that a “major accident” on the 220 block of Ross is being worked on Monday afternoon.

The APD detailed that traffic follow-up officers are on the scene and the area will be blocked, limiting access to the area.

The APD is asking the community to avoid the area to “allow these officers to do their job and get the area cleared as soon as possible.”

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates