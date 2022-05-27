AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced on Friday that additional patrol will be on duty for Memorial Day Weekend from May 27 to May 31, assigned to target DWI, racing, and underage drinking/parties.

APD detailed that they have received a STEP grant (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) and CMV (Commercial Motor Vehicle Grant) from the Texas Department of Transportation to place more officers on the streets over the holiday weekend.

Officers, said APD, will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, drivers violating the speed limit, anyone failing to wear a seatbelt, racing, and other traffic laws.

So far in 2022, the Amarillo area has seen five fatal accidents which have claimed the lives of seven people, with the APD stating,” The Amarillo Police Department is going to do our part over this weekend to make sure that number does not go up.”

APD listed tips for safe driving during the Memorial Day Weekend: