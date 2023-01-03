AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Later this month, the Amarillo Police Department will host a women’s recruiting event, giving community members the chance to visit with female officers in the department to answer questions and give community members the opportunity to apply to work for the department.

According to a news release from the department, the recruiting “come-and-go” event will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. Officials with the department said there will be child activities for people who bring their children to the event and there will be light refreshments provided.

“We will have female officers from all ranks and divisions within the department there to answer questions, one on one,” the release said. “We will also have laptops there for (individuals) to apply if they choose to. We will have row machines there to demonstrate and allow (individuals) to see what the fitness test looks like.”

For more information, visit the Facebook event created by the Amarillo Police Department for this recruiting event.