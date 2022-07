AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about its upcoming “Race A Cop” event.

According to a news release from the department, this year’s event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Amarillo Dragway, located at 12955 Burlington Rd.

Officials from the department said the purpose of the event is to highlight “a safe and inexpensive place to race instead of on (Amarillo’s) city streets.”