Amarillo Police to address recent shootings in live Facebook Q&A

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced Friday morning that the department will host a live question and answer session with Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, Birkenfeld is expected to speak with members of the community about violent crime in the city. This comes after there have been nine reported shootings in Amarillo since Saturday, including two deaths.

Amarillo Police identified the victim in Monday’s drive-by shooting in north Amarillo as 62-year-old Laura Etta Ashley. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the department previously said Ashley had been shot while driving eastbound on NW 15th Avenue and was dead when officers arrived.

One other person was injured in a drive-by shooting incident Monday night, and three other victims were shot at in their cars. Police previously stated that they believe all five shootings on Monday are connected.

The post read that individuals can ask specific questions by commenting on the Facebook post prior to and during the Facebook Live.