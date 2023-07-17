AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that the Amarillo Police Department’s Gang Intelligence Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division teamed up to address what the department said is a “recent surge in gang-related violence.”

According to APD, the joint effort by the APD GIU and Texas DPS has yielded results in:

Total Search Warrants: 4

Total Arrests: 12

TxGang Entries: 20

Stolen Property Recovered: $65,000.00

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 1

Stolen Weapons Recovered: 2

Total Handguns Seized: 9

Total Traffic Stops: 19

Total Marijuana Seized: 336.8 g

Total Cocaine Seized: 0.3 g

Total Felony Arrest Warrants: 6

Total Misdemeanor Arrest Warrants: 3

“This remarkable progress demonstrates the effectiveness of the collaborative approach, as well as the dedication and skill of the law enforcement personnel involved,” said Amarillo Police in a news release.