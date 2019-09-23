Amarillo Police taking part in ‘Operation Clear Track;’ Apart of Rail Safety Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is taking part in “Operation Clear Track.” It is all a part of Rail Safety Week (RSW), which runs through September 22 — September 29.

During “Operation Clear Track,” APD Motors Officers will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossing locations to issue citations or warnings to violators.

Officials will also hand out railroad safety cards. The goal of RSW is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.

Officials said the federal statistics show about every three hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States.

APD is joining more the 600 other law enforcement agencies across the county by participating.

