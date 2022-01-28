AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting in the 2100 block of Dallas Street that left one dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

According to a news release from the department, officers from the department were initially called to the area of I-40 and Grand on a shooting call at 2:38 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers were told that the victims were in two locations.

Officers found 38-year-old Brandi Michelle Padilla suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body in the 2100 block of Dallas Street. According to the release, Padilla was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries. A 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body was located in the 1800 block of South Grand. The man, who was not identified by the department, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After finding the two victims, officers with the department determined the shooting “occurred after a confrontation in the 2100 block of Dallas Street.” The shooter, identified as 48-year-old Douglas Leonard Voigt, left the scene but was later located in the 2200 block of Ross-Osage Drive. Once Voigt was found, the release states that he was arrested for murder and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

According to the release, the incident remains under investigation by the police department’s homicide unit.