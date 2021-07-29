Amarillo Police support Special Olympics Texas through Tip-a-Cop event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police traded in their badges for aprons this afternoon at the Tip-a-Cop event at Texas Roadhouse.

The fundraiser is part of a statewide campaign to raise money for Special Olympics Texas.

Police officers served guests, collected donations, and spent time with some of the athletes.

“We’ll be here and we’ll have a lot of the athletes here to help out as well. They like to go around and talk to people and tell them the sports and the things they’re involved in, so that Amarillo people know who they’re donating their money to,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, Amarillo Police Department.

Since 2009 the event has raised almost $13,000 locally for Special Olympics Texas and more than $1.2 million statewide.