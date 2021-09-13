Amarillo Police still looking for information on hotel shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are continuing to ask the public’s help in relation to a shooting which occurred the evening of Sept. 6 at the OYO Hotel at 1600 E I-40.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers announced Thursday that they arrested 39-year-old Christopher Lee Cote in the shooting death incident of 37-year-old Dillon Austin. Once officers contacted Cote, officers said at the time that he turned himself into the department and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

This comes after officers with the department found Austin’s body in a car in the parking lot of the hotel Sept. 6. Officers previously said Austin was shot in a room at the hotel and walked to the vehicle.

“It has been one week since the death of Dillon Austin and the arrest of one suspect in his homicide,” Monday’s release from the department read. “Homicide detectives believe there is more information in this case and are asking anyone who might be willing to share more details to contact the APD Homicide unit or call Crimestoppers at 374-4400.”